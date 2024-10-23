ADVERTISEMENT

Rasika Ranjani Sabha honours experts in various field with awards

Updated - October 23, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons were honoured by Rasika Ranjani Sabha Foundation here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran theatre artist Kathadi S. Ramamurthy was given the Sanatana Ratna award. While carnatic musician N.Vijay Siva was presented with the Kala Ratna award, Bharatanatyam exponent Lakshmi Ramaswamy got the Nritya Kala Ratna award. The Kala Seva Ratna award went to musician, researcher and educator Kalakkad K. R. Seethalakshmi and K. Murugan, an expert in audio and lighting. Violinist L. Ramakrishnan and Bharatanatyam exponent K. R. Manasvini received the Yuva Kala Ratna and Nritya Yuva Kala Ratna awards respectively. 

S. Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak presented the awards. Aruna Prabha Ranganathan, director of Rasika Ranjani Sabha Foundation said, the awardees have set high standards for themselves and for others to emulate and their journey and achievements stand testimony to it.

A. R. Santhanakrishnan, chairman of Rasika Ranjani Sabha Foundation and R. Nagarajan, director of the foundation were among those who spoke at the event. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US