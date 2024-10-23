GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rasika Ranjani Sabha honours experts in various field with awards

Updated - October 23, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons were honoured by Rasika Ranjani Sabha Foundation here on Wednesday.

Veteran theatre artist Kathadi S. Ramamurthy was given the Sanatana Ratna award. While carnatic musician N.Vijay Siva was presented with the Kala Ratna award, Bharatanatyam exponent Lakshmi Ramaswamy got the Nritya Kala Ratna award. The Kala Seva Ratna award went to musician, researcher and educator Kalakkad K. R. Seethalakshmi and K. Murugan, an expert in audio and lighting. Violinist L. Ramakrishnan and Bharatanatyam exponent K. R. Manasvini received the Yuva Kala Ratna and Nritya Yuva Kala Ratna awards respectively. 

S. Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak presented the awards. Aruna Prabha Ranganathan, director of Rasika Ranjani Sabha Foundation said, the awardees have set high standards for themselves and for others to emulate and their journey and achievements stand testimony to it.

A. R. Santhanakrishnan, chairman of Rasika Ranjani Sabha Foundation and R. Nagarajan, director of the foundation were among those who spoke at the event. 

Published - October 23, 2024 08:41 pm IST

