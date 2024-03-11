ADVERTISEMENT

Rashtriya Raksha University holds conclave in Chennai

March 11, 2024

The Hindu Bureau,Sunitha S 10089

The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, held a conclave in the city on Monday to promote awareness about their courses regarding security.

Manoj Bhatt, director, Accreditation and Affiliation, RRU, said that in Gujarat, specialised courses (undergraduate, post graduate and PhD) were offered in nearly 10 schools of the university including School of Internal Security and SMART Policing, School of IT, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.

Deepak Mehra, director of a School at RRU, said, “Security today is a far more complex job. At RRU, we touch upon every facet of security, be it internal, external, industrial and cyber security. Today there are new paradigms of security. We have incorporated the latest technological inputs in cyber security. We ensure that students spend nearly 50 percent, going on field visits and internships,” he said. There are 1,200 students studying in this university including 35 students in Puducherry. 

