GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rashtriya Raksha University holds conclave in Chennai

March 11, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sunitha S 10089

The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, held a conclave in the city on Monday to promote awareness about their courses regarding security.

Manoj Bhatt, director, Accreditation and Affiliation, RRU, said that in Gujarat, specialised courses (undergraduate, post graduate and PhD) were offered in nearly 10 schools of the university including School of Internal Security and SMART Policing, School of IT, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.

Deepak Mehra, director of a School at RRU, said, “Security today is a far more complex job. At RRU, we touch upon every facet of security, be it internal, external, industrial and cyber security. Today there are new paradigms of security. We have incorporated the latest technological inputs in cyber security. We ensure that students spend nearly 50 percent, going on field visits and internships,” he said. There are 1,200 students studying in this university including 35 students in Puducherry. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.