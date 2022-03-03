A depression in March has occurred only twice in the past 130 years, one in 1938 and the other in 1994: IMD

The weather system is likely to influence fairly widespread rain over coastal parts, particularly those in north, Puducherry and Karaikal, and adjoining interior districts from Friday to March 7. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A rare weather phenomenon — a depression in March — is unfolding over the Bay of Bengal.

The depression brewing now is likely to intensify further and move towards the north Tamil Nadu coast around March 5. It is likely to bring intense rainfall over parts of the State.

The approaching weather system is likely to set a new record as such depressions are considered unusual in March. In the past 130 years, the Bay of Bengal has churned two depressions in March — in 1938 and 1994 — going by the records of the Meteorological Department.

According to the IMD bulletin, the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean moved at a speed of nearly 18 km per hour and lay centered about 760 km south-­southeast of Nagapattinam and about 840 km south­-southeast of Chennai.

It is likely to intensify further into a deep depression by Friday and move northwestwards along and off the east coast of Sri Lanka towards the north Tamil Nadu Coast by Saturday.

Officials of the Meteorological Department noted that the weather system is likely to influence fairly widespread rain over coastal parts, particularly those in north, Puducherry and Karaikal, and adjoining interior districts from Friday to March 7.

On Friday, one or two places over delta districts and four districts, including Pudukottai and Chengalpattu may have heavy rain.

The intensity of the rainfall may increase to very heavy by Saturday and cover more districts such as Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Tiruchi. Many places in the coastal region will continue to have light to moderate rain till Monday.

Chennai and its suburbs too have chances of light to moderate rain in some areas over the weekend. The maximum temperature may be around 30 degree Celsius till Sunday, said officials. March is usually a dry month for Chennai that receives only an average monthly rain of 3.5 mm.

S.Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the system is expected to come closer to the Tamil Nadu coast and stagnate there. This is an unusual system that has formed during early days of March and is coming closer to the Tamil Nadu coast.

“We have had intense weather systems in the past. But, they all formed during the second half of March. The depression that formed in March 1938 approached near Sri Lanka and the one in March 1994 was near Andaman,” he said.

In the past 130 years, there have been seven intense systems, including cyclones, during March. Of this, only one formed in the Arabian sea and the remaining were in Bay of Bengal, Mr.Balachandran said. “We cannot attribute such rare weather occurrences to one factor and it needs to be analysed,” he added.