Rare Vishnu idol found in Kilmanavur village near Vellore

A group of workers digging the road to lay a trench for a new stormwater drain in Kilmanavur village near Vellore town unearthed a 500-year-old granite Vishnu idol.

A team of officials from the Government Museum (Vellore), led by its curator K. Saravanan, inspected the treasure on Tuesday, tracing its origin to Vijayanagara era in the 15th-16th century. The idol was formally handed over to the curator by K. Senthil, Tahsildar, Vellore taluk, as per orders of the Collector, P. Kumaravel Pandian.

“After many years, we have got a granite Vishnu idol on the highway. The idol was slightly damaged but still retains its original design, especially ornamental designs on it,” Mr. Saravanan told The Hindu.

As part of the construction of the new widened stormwater drain, a group of workers were digging a trench on the key stretch in the village when one of them struck the stone idol. Workers alerted the village headman, who in turn informed the police and village administrative officer (VAO). The Vishnu idol, which is 3-feet tall and 1.5-feet wide, was slightly damaged on its head. Two arms, including the one that holds the chakra on the right side of the idol, was also damaged.

Officials said that under the Indian Treasure Trove Act 1878, anything found below one feet belongs to the government. As per norms, such treasure should be handed over to the district treasury. The Vishnu idol, archaeologists said, would be around 500 years-old and belonged to Vijayanagara era because it was during that period that the region witnessed more temple-related construction activities. Like Sriperumbudur (the birthplace of saint Ramanuja), the region, along Palar river, was also a great centre for both Vaishnavites and Shaivites. The Vijayanagara rulers were mostly Vaishnavites.

The last such idol was unearthed from Mellur village near Katpadi in 2008.