Rare spinal tumour removed from nine-year-old girl

CHENNAI

23 July 2020 00:00 IST

Doctors at Kauvery Hospital recently performed a complex surgery to remove a spinal tumour from a nine-year-old girl.

A statement issued by the hospital said the girl developed a limp after a minor fall. A physician consulted by the family suggested physiotherapy sessions. As her condition deteriorated, the family consulted G. Balamurali, head, Department of Spine Surgery, who advised them to bring the girl for examination without delay to avoid further complications.

On investigation, the girl was found to be affected by a rare paediatric spine tumour, the statement said.

“Magnetic resonance imaging scans revealed an aggressive tumour in her spine with more than 50% compression of the spinal cord and high blood supply to the tumour,” Dr. Balamurali said.

He added that the removal required utmost precision and expertise.

“A preoperative embolization was performed that helped in reducing blood loss during surgery and helped in the optimum excision of the tumour,” he said.

Congratulating the team, Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director, Kauvery Hospital, said it was expertise and high-end technology which led to the success of the treatment.