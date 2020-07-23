Rare spinal tumour removed from nine-year-old girl

Doctors at Kauvery Hospital recently performed a complex surgery to remove a spinal tumour from a nine-year-old girl.
A statement issued by the hospital said the girl developed a limp after a minor fall. A physician consulted by the family suggested physiotherapy sessions. As her condition deteriorated, the family consulted G. Balamurali, head, Department of Spine Surgery, who advised them to bring the girl for examination without delay to avoid further complications.
On investigation, the girl was found to be affected by a rare paediatric spine tumour, the statement said.
“Magnetic resonance imaging scans revealed an aggressive tumour in her spine with more than 50% compression of the spinal cord and high blood supply to the tumour,” Dr. Balamurali said.
He added that the removal required utmost precision and expertise.
“A preoperative embolization was performed that helped in reducing blood loss during surgery and helped in the optimum excision of the tumour,” he said.
Congratulating the team, Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director, Kauvery Hospital, said it was expertise and high-end technology which led to the success of the treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath