﻿Rare kidney transplant performed on 19-year-old young man in Chennai

A kidney transplant was performed on a 19-year-old boy at Kauvery Hospital though there was a blood group incompatibility with a 100% genetic match for the organ.

The boy, who was diagnosed with permanent kidney failure, came to the hospital and after examining his medical history, a team of doctors recommended a transplant as the only option, according to a press release. During such transplants, it is essential that blood groups match between the donor and recipient of the organ.

R. Balasubramaniyam, chief nephrologist, Kauvery Hospital said, despite the fact that the boy’s mother and the boy had different blood groups, his genetic match to her was perfect. Genetic matching is key for the organ’s acceptance without getting rejected by the recipient’s immune system. “The father and mother of the patient were close relatives and they shared three common antigens. This boy took these three antigens from his father (common antigens to his wife) and three antigens from the mother that were not present in his father. In a nutshell, the boy’s genetics are 100 percent similar to his mother and this enabled the kidney transplantation despite blood group incompatibility,” he said.

Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospital said, “The key finding in this case can be crucial for many patients, and will help save many lives in the future.”