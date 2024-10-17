On October 15, and the next day too, friends would have called off elaborately planned visits. One is talking about known friends. There is no telling what ‘unknown friends’ — an oxymoron but nevertheless a reality to people like Sundaravel Palanivel — would do on days like these. It is just their time under the sun — in truth, under an overcast and costantly dripping sky — to spring a surprise on people. On such days, they love to invite themselves to homes that have not rolled out the red carpet for them. Homes that are not even aware of their existence till they show up at the doorway.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 16, Sundaravel Palanivel had an “unknown friend” calling on him, and he is not complaning, in fact grinning from ear to ear. Sundaravel is a birder from Kamakotti Nagar in Pallikaranai, and there is a joke in birding circles that rare birds visit him for a bit of Sundaravel-watching more than he goes to their habitats. bird-watching.

Every time storm clouds gather on the horizon, Sundaravel feels a sibylline tingling behind the ear, a hunch similar to what Malcolm Gadwell discusses in Blink that a rare bird is headed his way. On October 16, Sundaravel spotted a chestnut winged cuckoo (CWC) on a patch of Kamakotti Nagar that is a step away from the Pallikaranai marsh.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when birders are forced to conclude that CWC is not a passage migrant in Chennai but a winter visitor, this sighting considerable significance.

By the duration of its stay in Chennai, the CWC is revising bird guides. Over the last five to six years, a group of birders from Sembakkam-Hasthinapuram have been recording CWC sighting during winter at Nanmangalam Reserve Forest. There is enough data (some of which posted in eBird) that this species is not viewing Chennai as a winter pit stop on the way to Sri Lanka, but a regular winter sojourn. These briders have reported an increase in their numbers, sometimes as many as three CWCs sighted at Nanmangalam.

Sundaravel notes that in an earlier winter season, he has seen a CWC in a reserve forest not too far from East Tambaram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaravel notes: “CWC is not staying the winter around Pallikaranai — at least for now — though this is the second time (the earlier one being in the winter of 2021) I am sighting this bird in these cirurmstances. On both occasions, rains had brought the bird to Kamakotti Nagar in Pallikaranai.”

While that is an irrefutable point, it is clear that are a good number of winter-visiting CWCs in Chennani for one to be cast adrift by the cyclone winds twice in three years and enginner the species’ visit to Kamakotti Nagar.

Lesser frigate bird

In a checklist on dated October 15, under Simpsons Estate Sembium, posted on eBird by birder Saravana Manian, a lesser frigate bird was “flying about”.Around 11 a.m that rainy day, this bird had been sighted hovering in the skies just over SPR Tower in Perambur. Saravana Manian’s friend Ilamuruga Selvaraj, a non-birder, had sighted the bird first, taken a video and photos, before alerting the former to it. When Saravan Manian arrived at that vantage point on the tall SPR Tower, the frigate bird — it was a lesser frigate bird — was still gliding around.

Saravana Manian remarks: “The lesser frigate bird was hovering over SPR Tower for an hour; and as that location did not show up on eBird, I recorded it under the nearest location that did — Simpson Estate, Sembium.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.