Chennai

RAPRA joins hands with Corporation to prune trees in R.A. Puram

more-in

The pruning exercise was carried out over a period of 12 days

The residents of Raja Annamalaipuram joined hands with the Greater Chennai Corporation and conservancy operator Ramky Enviro Engineers to prune overgrown tree branches in the neighbourhood.

Says L. Arun, vice-president, Raja Annamalaipuram Residents’ Association (RAPRA), “The exercise was carried out over a period of 12 days. The residents identified the trees that needed pruning and informed the Association, which made the work easy. “

The exercise was carried out under the supervision of an official from the Parks Department of the Corporation.

The branches of the trees were pruned to enhance visibility, ensure free flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic and safety of the residents, Arun points out.

The pruning exercises will be carried out at periodic intervals. Soon, the trees on Second Main Road will be pruned. The stretch is a bus route road. The exercise will be implemented after obtaining the necessary permission from the Greater Chennai Traffic Police and the GCC, says R. Chandrasekaran, founder, RAPRA.

The pruned branches were cleared by Ramky’s conservancy staff.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 5:36:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/rapra-joins-hands-with-corporation-to-prune-trees-in-ra-puram/article30124039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY