RAPRA joins hands with Corporation to prune trees in R.A. Puram

The residents of Raja Annamalaipuram joined hands with the Greater Chennai Corporation and conservancy operator Ramky Enviro Engineers to prune overgrown tree branches in the neighbourhood.

Says L. Arun, vice-president, Raja Annamalaipuram Residents’ Association (RAPRA), “The exercise was carried out over a period of 12 days. The residents identified the trees that needed pruning and informed the Association, which made the work easy. “

The exercise was carried out under the supervision of an official from the Parks Department of the Corporation.

The branches of the trees were pruned to enhance visibility, ensure free flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic and safety of the residents, Arun points out.

The pruning exercises will be carried out at periodic intervals. Soon, the trees on Second Main Road will be pruned. The stretch is a bus route road. The exercise will be implemented after obtaining the necessary permission from the Greater Chennai Traffic Police and the GCC, says R. Chandrasekaran, founder, RAPRA.

The pruned branches were cleared by Ramky’s conservancy staff.