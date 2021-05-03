RAPRA donates again to PM Cares Fund

03 May 2021 21:47 IST

Raja Annamalai Puram Residents’ Association (RAPRA) donated a sum of ₹ One lakh towards PM Cares Fund in support of efforts to contain the spread of COVID -19.

R. Chandrasekharan, the Association president, says “The residents took this decision considering the magnitude of the second wave of COVID-19 across the nation. Last year, RAPRA donated a sum of ₹ One lakh each towards PM Cares Fund and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund.”

