Rapido employees, NLCIL lend a helping hand

December 05, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

In one of the heavily waterlogged areas in Tansi Nagar, Velachery, 15 Rapido employees, wearing black jackets, briskly pulled a boat and rescued the people from the area.

Selvarajan N., a Rapido staff, said soon after they realised that help was needed to bring stranded people out, they headed to Pattinapakkam, and mobilised eight boats. “We got permission from the police and started the rescue work,” he added.

Yeshwanth V.S., another employee of Rapido, said the team rescued at least 200 people from the area and hoped to extend more help. “We felt very bad looking at the plight of people stuck in their houses, with knee deep water outside. There are senior citizens and children and we want to help as many people as we can.”

NLC India Limited too is lending its hand in the relief operation. With 16 high capacity pumps, NLCIL engineers and the technicians are headed to the city to clear the water in the inundated areas. These powerful pumps have the capacity to drain water quickly and restore normalcy at the earliest.