HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rapido employees, NLCIL lend a helping hand

15 Rapido staff rescue people in Velachery

December 05, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Scenes of people being rescued from their homes in Tansi Nagar, Velachery.

Scenes of people being rescued from their homes in Tansi Nagar, Velachery.

In one of the heavily waterlogged areas in Tansi Nagar, Velachery, 15 Rapido employees, wearing black jackets, briskly pulled a boat and rescued the people from the area.

Selvarajan N., a Rapido staff, said soon after they realised that help was needed to bring stranded people out, they headed to Pattinapakkam, and mobilised eight boats. “We got permission from the police and started the rescue work,” he added.

Yeshwanth V.S., another employee of Rapido, said the team rescued at least 200 people from the area and hoped to extend more help. “We felt very bad looking at the plight of people stuck in their houses, with knee deep water outside. There are senior citizens and children and we want to help as many people as we can.”

NLC India Limited too is lending its hand in the relief operation. With 16 high capacity pumps, NLCIL engineers and the technicians are headed to the city to clear the water in the inundated areas. These powerful pumps have the capacity to drain water quickly and restore normalcy at the earliest.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.