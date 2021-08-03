Rapid RT-PCR test lab by next week at airport

Results will be provided in 13 minutes

Chennai airport will get a rapid RT-PCR test facility, which will provide results to passengers in 13 minutes, by next week.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said they had been in talks with the State government for a few weeks now to get approval and start this facility at the earliest because those heading to Middle Eastern countries must have a test report.

“We recently got the nod from the State government to set this up. We have spoken to the company which is in the process of gathering resources and equipment to start the facility. There are a few logistic issues, and it will be ironed out by the end of this week. We will begin by next week,” an official said.

Any passenger from India entering Dubai should take the rapid RT-PCR test four hours before departure. Making sure that the facility is available for passengers is crucial for the airport because there are hundreds travelling to Middle Eastern countries.

“Right now, we mostly have people arriving from destinations like Dubai, Kuwait and Abu Dhabhi but if we have this facility, airlines may resume some select flights which will help passengers,” he added.

Airports in Kochi and Bengaluru have already set up rapid test facilities. “The tariff has not been decided yet. It may cost around ₹3,000-₹4,000, and will be finalised soon,” he added.

Right now, the airport has a lab for conducting RT-PCR tests on international passengers for ₹900, and they get the results in about 4-5 hours.