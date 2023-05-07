ADVERTISEMENT

Rapid exit taxiway to be opened shortly even as efforts are on to reduce congestion at Chennai airport

May 07, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Construction work on has been completed and approval of the DGCA obtained. The facility is likely to be inaugurated in the third week of May and help the aircraft reach the terminal quickly, say AAI officials

The Hindu Bureau

The AAI plans to improve the number of flights handled per hour from 35 to 45 in Chennai airport and opening the rapid exit taxiway is expected to help achieve the objective. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

With airside expansion at Chennai airport getting completed one after another, congestion and delays are likely to reduce and air passengers arriving in the city can quickly reach the terminal. 

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said they are planning to open a rapid exit taxiway at the airport in the third week of May as the work has been completed and they have received the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“The rapid exit taxiway can help aircraft to easily exit from the main runway and reach the terminal. Though the construction work got over a few weeks ago, we had to get a few approvals, including that of DGCA. Now that everything has been done, we plan to open it in the next 10 days. This will greatly help the airport in handling more aircraft per hour and bring down the congestion,” an official said.

While work on the two rapid exit taxiways have been completed, one more remains to be finished, the officials said. 

“The contract for the last rapid exit taxiway had to be terminated due to various issues. Subsequently, we awarded a new contract recently and the firm will shortly begin the work. It may take about five or six months to complete the work,” he added. 

AAI plans to improve the number of flights handled per hour from 35 to 45 and this airside expansion work is carried out as part of that plan. 

Meanwhile, as part of the phase II modernisation project work, te AAI has been gradually shifting operations from the old international terminal to the recently inaugurated new integrated terminal building for the last two weeks and the entire operations will be moved in another month. 

