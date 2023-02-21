Rapid exit taxiway built at Chennai airport, to become operational after clearances are obtained

February 21, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai airport’s airside congestion may ease in a few months as Airports Authority of India has finished the construction of a rapid exit taxiway recently. This taxiway is connected to the main runway at such an angle to help aircraft quickly exit the runway.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) say once the taxiway becomes operational, flight delays and congestion are expected to reduce and more flights will be operated on the main runway per hour. The phase II modernisation project whose estimated cost is about ₹2,500 crore also includes airside expansion works such as the building of a few more rapid exit taxiways and straightening of taxiway ‘B’.

With most of the work nearing completion and the construction of one more rapid exit taxiway to be done next month, AAI officials expect to reduce the congestion in a few months, and the total number of flights that can operated in an hour will go up from 35 to 45.

While the construction of this rapid exit taxiway has been completed, it will be put into operation only after they receive a few clearances. “This rapid exit taxiway is located between taxiways ‘D’ and ‘F’. Recently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out an inspection, and we are waiting for approval. Also, this work has to be notified in the aeronautical information publication, only after that can it become functional,” an official said.

AAI also announced that they will put into use a new common sharing platform called Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM), which will process real-time information between various stakeholders in the airport about departing and arriving flights. This measure is also an attempt to decrease flight delays and congestion during the peak hours.