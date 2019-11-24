Rape, murder accused out on bail; victim’s parents worried

Parents of a four-year-old girl who was raped and murdered last July in Thirumullaivoyal expressed their apprehension after the main accused, Meenakshi Sundaram, 60, and his wife were released from prison on bail.

Last July, Meenakshi Sundaram, an ex-army man, allegedly raped the child before asphyxiating her, when her mother was away. The police said her body was dumped in a bucket in her bathroom.

Along with the accused, his wife Rajamma too was arrested. She had attempted to obstruct justice by cleaning up evidence of the crime.

Both were lodged in the Central Prison in Puzhal, and Meenakshi Sundaram was detained under the Goondas Act. According to police sources, both were released on bail after the detention order was reportedly quashed, as he was ‘diabetic and aged’.

‘Expedite trial’

“Now I am very worried about the case, as the accused has been released from prison. We were already threatened once by them. My wife is yet to come out of the shock, and my son is always crying and yearning for his sister. Even I am not able to concentrate on my work,” the father of the victim said.

“We want justice for the death of my beloved child. The trial should be expedited and exemplary punishment should be given to the accused. Such gruesome incidents must not recur,” he added.

Kanya Babu, co-founder of the All India Movement for Service, said: “Trial should be expedited. Adequate protection must be given to parents of victims.”

A senior police officer said protection was being given to the family. Personnel from the special wing for women and children would patrol the area.