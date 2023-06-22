Rap singer abducted at knifepoint, rescued

June 22, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI/PUDUKOTTAI

A 29-year-old rap singer was abducted at knifepoint by a gang in a car at Thiruverkadu in Chennai in the early hours of Thursday. Later in the day, a police team in Pudukottai district nabbed five of the abductors and rescued the singer.

The police said both the singer and the abductors were known to each other and the abduction took place over a monetary dispute between the singer’s brother and one of the gang members.

Police sources said the singer, S. Dev Anand, who hailed from Madurai and stayed at Thiruverkadu, attended a concert in Nungambakkam on Wednesday night, and was returning home with three friends in a car. At 1.30 am on Thursday, an unidentified man crashed his bike into the car on a service road at Thiruverkadu. Dev Anand’s friend Mohammed Ibrahim, who was driving the car, got down to check if there was damage to the vehicle.

Suddenly, 10 persons, who came on a car and bikes, took Dev Anand after brandishing knives, and fled the spot. One of Dev Anand’s friends alerted police control room.

Thiruvekadu police took up the investigation and one of the police officers contacted Dev Anand over his mobile phone. He told the officer that his brother Chiranjeevi had borrowed ₹2.5 crore from five persons and one of them abducted him to get back the money.

Later in the day, acting on an alert, a police team from Ponnamaravathi in Pudukottai district chased a gang of five travelling in a vehicle and intercepted the vehicle near Vendhampatti diversion road. The five abductors, along with Dev Anand, were brought to Ponnamaravathi police station for inquiry. They would be handed over to Chennai City Police, sources said.

