Rank service PGs separately for DRP postings: doctors association

November 07, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has urged the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to rank service postgraduates separately for the District Residency Programme (DRP) and post them based on service seniority and not through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) score.

The association said that NEET PG score was being used as criteria to rank postgraduate (PG) medical students in the State for DRP postings, depending on the option forms received from them. The National Medical Commission has mandated a three-month DRP for PGs in district hospitals.

The SDPGA said service PGs were seniors by age while joining MD/MS as they serve a minimum of two years in Tamil Nadu government hospitals to become eligible for the course. So it is not justifiable to consider service PGs alongside non-service PGs. “If PGs are posted based on NEET marks, it will be against equitable distribution of resources,” SDPGA president P. Saminathan said.

The association requested the DME to rank service PGs separately and give them preference in DRP postings based on service seniority as per the option forms received.

