Ranipet gets Green Committee to prevent illegal felling of trees

RANIPET

More than three years after its formation, Ranipet gets its District Green Committee (DGC) to increase green cover and protect its native species.

Officials said the committee would be headed by the Collector, with at least 10 members including district forest officer (DFO), SP, senior officials from Tangedco, State Highways, Industries, TNPCB and Revenue Department to regulate felling of trees and planting of saplings on public lands and offices.

Accompanied by DFO K. Satish, Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian organised the first meeting of the committee in Ranipet. “The committee will help create more nurseries in the district, encourage farmers, residents and students to plant more saplings in their neighbourhood,” said R. Saravana Babu, Forest Range Officer (Ranipet range).

One of the goals of the committee is to prevent illegal felling of decades-old trees on highways and open government lands by individuals, industries and government agencies such as Tangedco and State Highways department.

Forest officials said prior to the committee’s formation, such trees, mostly tamarind, neem and mango, were chopped on the pretext of obstruction of traffic. In industrial zones such as Ranipet, many such trees were chopped, without being replaced with new saplings, citing expansion of industrial units.

Trees in public places can be felled only with the prior permission of the committee and with an assurance to plant saplings. Such saplings should only be of tall native species such as tamarind, teak and rosewood, officials added. At present, the Ranipet forest division has two forest ranges— Arcot and Walajah— with 15 reserve forests covering 10,074 hectares. Most of the tree species here are native. The district has only one nursery to provide seedlings for tree plantation drive.Officials said that the committee would also map all standing trees on public land and prepare a comprehensive list, which would be updated periodically. It will be responsible for mobilisation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), farmers organisations, youth organisations and civil society groups for establishing nurseries of native tree species to ensure that enough seedlings and saplings are available.