Chennai

Ranipet Collector surveys lakes ahead of spruce-up

Ranipet District Collector S. Divyadarshini reviewing rejuvenation work at the Polipakkam lake with WRO officials on Saturday.

Ranipet District Collector S. Divyadarshini reviewing rejuvenation work at the Polipakkam lake with WRO officials on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

more-in

Farmers’ views, suggestions taken on board

Ranipet District Collector S. Divyadarshini surveyed waterbodies listed for rejuvenation works in Walajapet and Nemili taluks on Saturday.

The Public Works Department (Water Resources Organisation) carried out lake and tank rejuvenation works in the combined Vellore district under Kudimaramathu scheme last year.

Likewise, a list of lakes and tanks for the year 2020-21 was prepared and sent for approval by officials. Rejuvenation works on these waterbodies are likely to begin at the close of the winter season, a WRO official said.

Ms. Divyadarshini visited Banavaram, Polipakkam, Pudur, Nemili and Keezhveeranam to take stock of the condition of the lakes and tanks.

She sought extensive clarifications from the officials during the field survey.

The DC also had detailed discussions with the ayacutdars (farmers) on their requirements and asked them for more suggestions.

WRO sources said that proposals for rejuvenation of Valluvampakkam lake in Walajapet taluk at a cost of ₹30 lakh, Pudhur big lake at a cost of ₹40 lakh and Polipakkam lake at a cost of ₹38 lakh have been submitted.

WRO officials Shanmugam, Gunaseelan, Meiazhagan, Chandran and Sivasankaran, Tahsildars Balaji and Backiyanathan accompanied the Collector on the survey.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Tamil Nadu
water (natural resource)
water supply
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2019 12:55:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ranipet-collector-surveys-lakes-ahead-of-spruce-up/article30422435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY