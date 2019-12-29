Ranipet Collector surveys lakes ahead of spruce-up

Ranipet District Collector S. Divyadarshini surveyed waterbodies listed for rejuvenation works in Walajapet and Nemili taluks on Saturday.

The Public Works Department (Water Resources Organisation) carried out lake and tank rejuvenation works in the combined Vellore district under Kudimaramathu scheme last year.

Likewise, a list of lakes and tanks for the year 2020-21 was prepared and sent for approval by officials. Rejuvenation works on these waterbodies are likely to begin at the close of the winter season, a WRO official said.

Ms. Divyadarshini visited Banavaram, Polipakkam, Pudur, Nemili and Keezhveeranam to take stock of the condition of the lakes and tanks.

She sought extensive clarifications from the officials during the field survey.

The DC also had detailed discussions with the ayacutdars (farmers) on their requirements and asked them for more suggestions.

WRO sources said that proposals for rejuvenation of Valluvampakkam lake in Walajapet taluk at a cost of ₹30 lakh, Pudhur big lake at a cost of ₹40 lakh and Polipakkam lake at a cost of ₹38 lakh have been submitted.

WRO officials Shanmugam, Gunaseelan, Meiazhagan, Chandran and Sivasankaran, Tahsildars Balaji and Backiyanathan accompanied the Collector on the survey.