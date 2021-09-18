Randonneurs hit ECR for special ride

It marked the centenary of the first 200-km brevet

On September 11, Madras Randonneurs organised a 200-km brevet from Chennai to Marakannam and back to commemorate the centenary of the first brevet (a 200-km loop ride around Paris) by Audax Club Parisien, the international governing body for randonneuring.

Given that this event was associated with a memory, participants from Madras Randonneurs were encouraged to think out of the box to make the outing memorable.

The most striking feature of this effort had to do with some of the cycles. Partha Datta, founder, Madras Randonneurs, covered the 200 km with a Brompton, a compact, foldable cycle with small wheels that is in glowing contrast to the regular randonneuring cycles designed for speed and greater aerodynamics.

Partha points out how a clutch of five participants rode brand-new regular cycles used in the community for commuting. Prasanna Karthik, who assumes the role of ride responsibility, notes that these participants gave away these new commuting cycles to underprivileged children.

Partha says that 280 participated in the brevet, which included actor Arya, entrepreneur Neville Bilimoria known for his participation in many international cycling and running events; and retired naval officer Gauri Mishra.

Partha shares that Madras Randonneurs is looking forward to conducting a Chennai ride next year on June 11, to commemorate the centenary of BRM-300. Audax Club Parisien and its various chapters, which include Madras Randonneurs, are expected to mark the hundred years of the first 300-km brevet with synchronised 300-km rides just the way the centenary of the 200-km brevet was celebrated this year across the world.