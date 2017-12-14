Ramps not up to standard in many booths: access audit

Four disability rights organisations — the Disability Rights Alliance India (DRAI), December 3 movement, Maathi Yosi and Udavikkaram, along with volunteers from Bhumi — conducted an access audit of the polling booths in R.K. Nagar on Wednesday.

Smitha Sadasivan, member, DRAI, said seven teams — each consisting of a person with disability, a volunteer and an assistant engineer — examined the 258 booths. “Most polling booths have ramps but over 50% of the ramps are not up to standard,” she said. A previous access audit was conducted in March this yearbefore the bypoll was cancelled, she said.

T. Selvi of Udavikkaram said some of the ramps had no handrails. “In some booths, there was no place for the wheelchair to turn,” she said. She also said that one private school had not allowed them entry to access the booths and that the zonal officer had to intervene.

S. Mohan Raj, who is with Maathi Yosi, said there had been no change since the last audit. “In some places, even when there is a ramp, there is a step after it,” he said.

At one place, the booth had a step down, no light and there was sand from the entrance gate to the booth that would make it difficult for a wheelchair to pass through. He also said that a request had been made for the candidate list in Braille Tamil and for voice messages to be sent to those with visual impairments, details of their booth location. “But we have not received a reply yet,” he said.

A report on the audit has been submitted to the zonal officer, said Ms. Sadasivan. “The officer has promised us that all the problems will be rectified. A second check will be carried out on Friday along with the superintending engineer,” she said.