Ramp, part of the unfinished Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor, removed on Poonamallee High Road

Structure being removed to ease flow of traffic on stretch, which has been designated as an accident-prone spot by the traffic police.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is in the process of removing a portion of concrete abutment from the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor at Maduravoyal on the Poonamallee High Road.

“It is an identified black spot and the police wanted that ramp portion to be removed to prevent accidents. In the previous design, it was to have been a portion of the ramp where vehicles will climb up to the corridor. But now the length of the corridor has been increased, making the ramp unnecessary,” an NHAI official said.

Sources in the traffic police said due to the presence of the structure about 18 m of the road remained inaccessible. “Traffic slows down considerably at the point since only a single lane is available on one side. During peak hours, this becomes a problem,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the process of preparing the preliminary report for the construction of a proposed double-decker flyover from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal is under way.

Recently, when the Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari had visited the city, he had announced that the present elevated corridor would be converted into a double decker. The 21-km-long project had been put on hold and the NHAI is now in the process of reviving it.

“The consultant is presently studying as to how much it will cost, whether additional land would be required, what would be the traffic arrangements and who would be the end users among other details. It is expected to be ready in a fortnight after which our headquarters will take a decision,” an official source said.