Ramco Cements gets Green Champion Award

It was part of the World Environment Day celebrations at Ariyalur Collectorate

Ramco Cements has been awarded the Green Champion Award at the World Environment Day celebrations at the Ariyalur Collectorate held on Monday.

A total of hundred industries, NGOs, educational institutions and individuals are chosen every year for this award.

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi presented the award, comprising a cash prize of ₹1 Lakh and a citation. The award was received by Madhusudan Kulkarni, unit head; S. Ramaraj, senior vice-president (admin); and L. Bobby Pravin, assistant general manager (management services), on behalf of Ramco Cements, a press release said.