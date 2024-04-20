ADVERTISEMENT

Ramayana is a book for all times, says eminent jurist K. Parasaran

April 20, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Eminent jurist K. Parasaran during the launch of his book in Chennai on Saturday.Thuglak editorGurumurthy, SASTRA Chancellor R. Sethuraman, Vice-Chancellor Vaidhyasubramaniam, Director, SASTRA Chennai c campus, Sudha Seshayyan look on. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Ramayana is a book for all times and it is eternal and everlasting, said eminent jurist K. Parasaran here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the launch of his book ‘K. Parasaran Miscellany on Legal Wisdom from Valmiki Ramayana and Retrospective’ brought out by SASTRA deemed university publication, he said, “There are two types of books. One for the day and other for all times. Ramayana is one such book which is eternal and everlasting.”

S. Gurumurthy, editor of Tamil magazine Thuglak, who received the first copy of the book from Mr. Parasaran, said high moral standing is the foundation of judiciary. He said, “The Ram temple at Ayodhya is not the place of conflict but the place of convergence.”

Speaking at the event, Sudha Seshayyan, Director of SASTRA, Chennai campus, who is also one of the two editors of the book, highlighted its various notable features and said the democratic ethos mentioned in Ramayana have contemporary relevance. She called the epic Ramayana as ‘Sarvaroha Nivarani’ and Mr. Parasaran as ‘Naveena Dhanvantri’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

R. Sethuraman, Chancellor and S.Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA, former Minister H.V. Hande, former MP T.K. Rangarajan, judges of various High Courts, senior advocates were among others who participated in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US