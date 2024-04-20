GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramayana is a book for all times, says eminent jurist K. Parasaran

April 20, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Legendary jurist K. Parasaran during the launch of his book in Chennai on Saturday.Thuglak editor Gurumurthy, SASTRA Chancellor R. Sethuraman, Vice-Chancellor Vaidhyasubramaniam, Director, SASTRA Chennai c campus, Sudha Seshayyan look on.

Legendary jurist K. Parasaran during the launch of his book in Chennai on Saturday.Thuglak editorGurumurthy, SASTRA Chancellor R. Sethuraman, Vice-Chancellor Vaidhyasubramaniam, Director, SASTRA Chennai c campus, Sudha Seshayyan look on. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Ramayana is a book for all times and it is eternal and everlasting, said eminent jurist K. Parasaran here on Saturday.

Speaking at the launch of his book ‘K. Parasaran Miscellany on Legal Wisdom from Valmiki Ramayana and Retrospective’ brought out by SASTRA deemed university publication, he said, “There are two types of books. One for the day and other for all times. Ramayana is one such book which is eternal and everlasting.”

S. Gurumurthy, editor of Tamil magazine Thuglak, who received the first copy of the book from Mr. Parasaran, said high moral standing is the foundation of judiciary. He said, “The Ram temple at Ayodhya is not the place of conflict but the place of convergence.”

Speaking at the event, Sudha Seshayyan, Director of SASTRA, Chennai campus, who is also one of the two editors of the book, highlighted its various notable features and said the democratic ethos mentioned in Ramayana have contemporary relevance. She called the epic Ramayana as ‘Sarvaroha Nivarani’ and Mr. Parasaran as ‘Naveena Dhanvantri’.

R. Sethuraman, Chancellor and S.Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA, former Minister H.V. Hande, former MP T.K. Rangarajan, judges of various High Courts, senior advocates were among others who participated in the event.

