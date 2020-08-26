Building shaped like a boot? Explore relics of North Chennai, with this book

26 August 2020 17:29 IST

Ramanujar Moulana’s new book North Chennai Bicycle Trails maps the relics, landmarks, food and heritage unique to the region

Have you ever seen a building shaped like a boot in Chennai? How about one shaped like a milk bottle?

These are two among many other interesting landmarks that author and history buff Ramanujar Moulana of Cycling Yogis, has documented in his recent book, North Chennai Bicycle Trails. The book, released on Madras Day, is the spiritual sequel to his book OMR ECR Bicycle Trails.

Sandwiched between the rich past and rapid development in recent times, North Chennai is a city within itself. Moulana and his team cycle across Perambur, Tondiarpet, Thiruvottiyur, Royapuram, Ennore and other areas, to map the remaining relics, natural and built heritage, and review the recent past of this region.

This, they do in the form of 20 trails, including ones on its beaches, canals and waterbodies; single screen cinema theatres; standalone clocktowers; its industries and consequently its labour unions; and of course, its food. Each location on these trails comes with a QR code in the book, which leads the reader to a pin on Google Maps, for better understanding.

“I started exploring North Chennai in May 2019. I would research on the weekdays, sitting in front of a huge map on my desk. Then, on weekends and public holidays, I would take my cycle and head out by 7 am or sometimes even earlier,” he says.

By June last year, he had finished exploring the places mentioned in various news media, historical accounts and heritage walks. It was in August that he started exploring without specifically looking for known landmarks.

“There were certain street signage that I found interesting, many of them very Romanised Indian street names,” he says, pointing to a certain Slaterpuram Street, whose signboard was recently painted a bright yellow. “It is at Brightons Road (Kannigapuram). The year mentioned is 1932. The locals mention that it had a tall structure on the road that has now become shortened over the years due to the increase of road height,” says the book.

The book also has a Railways trail — after all, Royapuram houses India’s oldest railway station, constructed in 1856, and the Red Hills Railway line is supposed to have been the first railway line in the country.

The food trail unique to the region, including Kasimedu’s spongy sweet dish atlappam, Todiarpet’s ‘idly sweets’, the ubiquitous ‘jilebi’s, and molasam: a Tamil Burmese drink made of rice, coconut and jaggery. Most likely an Indianisation of moh let saung, the drink, learnt Moulana, “is now available in only two shops at Vyasarpadi, and also has a following in Kanyakumari”.

As for the milk bottle and boot buildings, they are both in Madhavaram, the former in the Milk Colony and the latter part of a leather factory. “I first saw the Boothouse as a child, when I had gone to the dairy farm on a school excursion. It was for children’s recreation and had a mini garden around it.” Now surrounded by wild vegetation, it is a relic barely hanging on in a fast-changing world.