‘Ramakrishna Math has played an important role in my life’

April 09, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - Chennai

“Swami Vivekananda had a grand vision of India, and I am sure he is proudly watching India working to fulfil this vision,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the 125th foundation day celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai. “Swami Vivekananda’s central message was about faith in ourselves and our country. Many experts are now saying it will be India’s century. Every Indian feels it is our time now, and we engage with the world from the position of confidence and mutual respect,” he said.

Mr. Modi spoke about Ramakrishna Math, and said that it was an institution he deeply respected. He added that it had played an important role in his life. “I love the Tamil language, Tamil culture, and the vibe of Chennai. Today, I got the opportunity to visit the Vivekananda House where Swami Vivekananda had stayed for a short while. Meditating here was a special experience, and I feel inspired and energetic,” he said.

He lauded the contribution of Ramakrishna Math and its activities towards philanthropy. “While Ramakrishna Math has had an impact on Tamil Nadu, what came first was the impact that Tamil Nadu had on Swami Vivekananda,” he said, speaking about how Vivekananda discovered his life’s purpose at Kanniyakumari.

Stressing that the nation had set aside the next 25 years as ‘Amrit Kal’, Mr. Modi said five main ideas could be used to achieve great things. “These are: working towards the goal of developed India, removing traces of colonial mindset, celebrating heritage, strengthening unity, and focussing on our duties. If we collectively and individually resolve to follow these principles, we can build and develop a self-reliant and inclusive India by 2047 and I’m sure we will have Swami Vivekananda’s blessings in this mission.”