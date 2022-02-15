Ramadoss urges Centre to evacuate Indians from Ukraine

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the Central government to facilitate the evacuation of Tamil students and other Indians from Ukraine. In a statement, he said around 25,000 Indians are reportedly living in Ukraine, of which at least 2,000 are from Tamil Nadu, and added that the Centre should not stop at advising Indians to fly out of Ukraine but take steps to evacuate those stranded there. “Just like how the Central government evacuated Indians from Libya and Afghanistan, we should do the same for Indians in Ukraine. When Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014, around 1,000 Indians were brought to Kiev through trains. But now since Kiev itself is facing a threat of an attack, it is best to evacuate all Indians,” he said.