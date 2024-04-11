Ramadoss slams DMK govt over delay in granting 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars

April 11, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday, April 11, 2024 slammed the ruling DMK government for delay in granting 10.5% internal reservation of Vanniyars within the Most Backward Classes quota.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Ramadoss said it has been a year since the expiry of time given to the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission to submit its report on granting 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyakula Kshatriyas within the Most Backward Classes quota.

“Last year, the deadline for submission of the report was extended by six months, twice, and it also expired today [April 11, 2024]. However, it is condemnable that the Tamil Nadu government has not taken any steps to grant internal reservation for Vanniyars.”

Mr. Ramadoss said “the Supreme Court, on March 31, 2022, had ruled that reservation could be granted for Vanniyars. The Tamil Nadu government should have given it within two weeks. Despite functioning for nearly 15 months, the State Backward Classes Commission failed to submit its report. It is not difficult for the Commission to analyse the data of 20% reservation for Most Backward Classes and give recommendations to the State government.”

“The DMK government doesn’t want to give the reservation benefits to Vanniyars. This is the best example to show that the true face of the DMK is social injustice. The government cannot delay in granting reservation for Vanniyars, as per its wish. Patience has a limit. The PMK is ready to fight beyond the limit also. Realising this, the State government should take immediate steps to grant reservation for Vanniyars,” he demanded.

