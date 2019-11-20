Chennai

Ramadoss hospitalised for fever, discharged

PMK founder S. Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss   | Photo Credit: M. Prabhu

The PMK founder was in hospital for a day

PMK founder S. Ramadoss was admitted to Apollo Hospitals with complaints of fever.

According to hospital sources, Mr. Ramadoss, 80, was admitted on Tuesday morning and was treated for fever. He was discharged on Wednesday morning.

