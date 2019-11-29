Ramadoss demands removal of toll fee for badly-maintained national highways in Tamil Nadu

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday demanded that the collection of toll fees for the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway between Maduravoyal and Wallahjapet be completely removed as the roads are not maintained properly.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss supported the Madras High Court judges Sathyanarayana and Sesha Sai who had raised a question as to why the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway was so badly maintained between Wallahjapet and Maduravoyal.

“They had noted that the highway is badly maintained and the bad portions are just patched up locally instead of being permanently fixed. However, the judges noted that the toll fee alone is being raised every year,” he said.

Youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss’ opinion that the toll fee should not be charged until all repairs are carried out, has been reiterated by the Madras High Court.

Dr. Ramadoss also said that the toll fee should be reduced for road constructions that have recouped investments and money should only used for repairs and maintenance.