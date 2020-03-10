Rally to mark the centenary of Indian Red Cross Society

VELLORE

10 March 2020 01:04 IST

Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram flags off the initiative

A students rally, from Nethaji stadium to Gandhi Chowk near Vellore Fort, was organised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) on Monday, to promote their community initiatives.

Flagging off the rally, Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram spoke in appreciation of the IRCS-Vellore branch’s work.

Year-long activities

IRCS is celebrating its centenary this year and year-long activities to benefit society have been planned across the country. Social emergency response volunteer programme, blood bank and blood donation camps, education and training programme, livelihood programme, awareness programmes on first aid, tuberculosis eradication project, and youth programme and partnership for resilience will be organised.

HIV/AIDS awareness

The IRCS actively helps in the prevention of HIV/AIDS by creating awareness through its Youth Peer Education Programme. It also has a programme that provides comprehensive care for children of HIV positive mothers.

A motorcycle rally with emphasis on social messages was also organised and saw participation of more than 50 women.

M.S.M. Nasruddin, T.N. branch secretary-IRCS presided over the inauguration. Harish L. Metha, chairman, T.N. branch-IRCS, V.S. Parvatha, chairperson, Vellore branch-IRCS and C. Indernath, Vellore branch secretary-IRCS participated.