Rally, human chain held to raise awareness on eye donation in Besant Nagar

A human chain and rally organised by Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital was held at Edward Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar on Sunday, September 8, to promote eye donation.

The event was organised to observe National Eye Donation Fortnight, celebrated from August 25 to September 8. The theme announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for this year is “I can see clearly now”, which emphasises the impact of eye donation.

Inaugurating the event, P. Pakalavan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CID Intelligence, Chennai, urged the younger generation to come forward and inspire others to support eye donation. “It is encouraging to see that many youngsters today understand the importance of eye donation and are actively registering to make a difference,” said S. Sundari, regional head-clinical services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

Preethi Naveen, medical director, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, said: “At Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Bank, we receive over 1,500 requests for corneal transplant annually, and we fulfil 100% of these requests.” More than 200 optometric students from Dr. Agarwal’s Institute of Optometry, doctors from the hospital, and the public participated in the event.

