Rally for awareness on women’s rights

Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women and Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu organised a ‘Pride Walk’ for women and students here on Monday, aimed at creating awareness on women’s rights and violence perpetuated against women.
Rally till Collectorate
The rally, which saw a participation of 300 women, including volunteers and college students, started at the new bus stand in Vellore and culminated at the Vellore Collectorate. The rally was inaugurated by Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram.
Placards used in the rally highlighted the importance of women’s education and safety. Slogans against infanticide, child marriage and sexual abuse were raised.
District Social Welfare Officer P. Murugeswari, Bar Council Member Kanchana Arivazhagan and Society for Rural Development Promotion Services Director N. Thamizharasi participated.
