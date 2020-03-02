Chennai

Rally for awareness on women’s rights

The rally started at the new bus stand in Vellore and culminated at the Collectorate.

The rally started at the new bus stand in Vellore and culminated at the Collectorate.   | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Three hundred women, including students, take part

Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women and Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu organised a ‘Pride Walk’ for women and students here on Monday, aimed at creating awareness on women’s rights and violence perpetuated against women.

Rally till Collectorate

The rally, which saw a participation of 300 women, including volunteers and college students, started at the new bus stand in Vellore and culminated at the Vellore Collectorate. The rally was inaugurated by Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram.

Placards used in the rally highlighted the importance of women’s education and safety. Slogans against infanticide, child marriage and sexual abuse were raised.

District Social Welfare Officer P. Murugeswari, Bar Council Member Kanchana Arivazhagan and Society for Rural Development Promotion Services Director N. Thamizharasi participated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 11:20:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/rally-for-awareness-on-womens-rights/article30966128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY