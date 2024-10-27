GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rallies to raise awareness on breast cancer held in Chennai

Kauvery Hospital, in partnership with the Women Motorsport Club, organised a bikeathon, and the 15th annual ‘One Walk One Hope’ walkathon was hosted by CAN-STOP and Rotary District 3234

Published - October 27, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and MPs Dayanidhi Maran and Tamizhachi Thangapandiyan at the bikeathon on Sunday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and MPs Dayanidhi Maran and Tamizhachi Thangapandiyan at the bikeathon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AKHILA EASWARAN

Walkathons were held in Chennai on Sunday to promote breast cancer awareness, highlighting the importance of early detection and prevention.

Kauvery Hospital, in partnership with the Women Motorsport Club, organised a bikeathon featuring 250 women bikers. The event, flagged off from Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, culminated at YMCA Ground, where participants created a pink ribbon formation, entering both the Asia and India Book of Records, a press release from the hospital said. Vaidhyswaran, a doctor from Kauvery Hospital, who emphasised the need for proactive health measures, said breast cancer affected nearly 1 in 28 women in urban south India.

CAN-STOP and Rotary District 3234 hosted the 15th annual ‘One Walk One Hope’ walkathon at Island Grounds. A press release said the event attracted over 5,000 participants, including cancer survivors and students. Chief Guest Padma Shri Joshna Chinappa highlighted women’s empowerment through health awareness. The walkathon included free medical check-ups and educational stalls focused on breast cancer.

