Rallies, awareness campaigns mark World Cancer Day

Doctors stress on the need for preventive steps and early detection

An awareness programme in line with the “World Cancer Day” was organised at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Friday.

R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, who took part in the event, emphasised on prevention of cancer. He distributed breast prosthesis donated by Sri Dhanvantri Trust to breast cancer survivors on the occasion.

A seven-month-old child, who had cancer in the kidneys and underwent surgery, was felicitated along with a number of cancer survivors.

Apollo Centres’ drive

The Apollo Cancer Centres launched a ‘Winning Over Cancer’ campaign, to mark World Cancer Day.

Inaugurating the awareness campaign at the Thiruvanmiyur signal, Adyar Deputy Police Commissioner P. Mahendran said awareness about cancer was vital to preventing cancer.

He advised people to undergo proper examinations to ensure they got timely treatment.

Medical specialists and volunteers of Apollo Proton Cancer Centre held placards at the Tidel park signal to get the message of ‘Get screened and keep cancer at bay’ to reach people.

Dr. Rakesh Jalali, Medical Director and Lead, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, participated.

Affordable care

Strengthening of screening facilities and making treatment more affordable are crucial in addressing the gap in availability of cancer care, said J.A. Jayalal, immediate past president, Indian Medical Association, during an online discussion organised by IMA - Chennai South in association with the Women Doctors’ Wing of IMA Tamil Nadu State Branch (TNSB).

The theme this year was “Close the care gap”.

Pointing out that there was a rural-urban divide in accessibility to cancer care, he said the wide network of primary health centres and health sub-centres across the country must be equipped to at least act as screening centres for cancer.

While the affordability aspect of cancer care is taken care of by the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, Mr. Jayalal said it was, however, necessary to ensure that the coverage provided was competitive enough to provide quality care.

M. Kanagavel, secretary, IMA - Chennai South, highlighted the steps taken in Tamil Nadu to make cancer care accessible and affordable to all sections of population.

The State had a dedicated cancer care centre in almost all districts. The State had its own Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme to address the affordability aspect of cancer care.

R. Palanisamy, president, IMA TNSB, spoke on the initiatives taken by IMA to create awareness regarding cancer.

Shilpa Rao, head, Department of General Surgery, KEM Hospital and Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai; S. Arnab Gupta, national president, Indian Association of Surgical Oncology; and M. Sangeetha, senior oncoplastic surgeon, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Gleneagles Global Hospital; spoke on various aspects of evaluation and treatment of breast cancer.