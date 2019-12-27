Rajnath Singh’s Chennai visit cancelled

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was scheduled to attend a special convocation at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) near Chennai to confer an honorary doctorate on poet and lyricist Vairamuthu on Saturday, has cancelled his visit.

A spokesperson for SRMIST, a deemed university, claimed that the Minister had to cancel the trip due to urgent commitments that came up in relation to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The special convocation ceremony would be held on Saturday with another chief guest.

Incidentally, on Thursday soon after the Defence Minister's scheduled visit to the institution became public, some BJP functionaries and party supporters had on social media appealed to Mr. Singh to boycott the function citing that Mr. Vairamuthu had spoken in poor light about poet-saint Andal last year. They contended that Mr. Vairamuthu had hurt Hindu sentiments and hence the Minister should not present the DLitt degree to him.

Separately women’s rights activists, including singer Chinmayi Sripada, pointed out the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Mr. Vairamuthu during the #MeToo campaign.

Ms. Chinmayi had tweeted that Mr. Vairamuthu has thrived in his career since last year despite she and at least eight other women accused him of sexual harassment. “A year of repeating, Mr Vairamuthu has worked on fantastic multi-star projects, travelled the world, shared the stage with biggies in politics and arts. No attempts made at investigating the complaint... Instead I got banned from working,” she had said through a series of tweets.

A group of people belonging to Hindu outfits also reportedly attempted to stage a protest in front of SRMIST on Friday.

In Delhi, officials said that the entire visit of Mr. Singh has been cancelled, but it is understood that he took note of the controversy over Mr Vairamuthu.