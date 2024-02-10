GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to get a neuroscience block in 18 months

The new facility is coming up on a portion of land formerly occupied by the Bradfield Surgical Block, which was pulled down following a fire in April 2022

February 10, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at the event held at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Saturday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at the event held at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A neuroscience block, comprising all services related to neuromedicine and neurosurgery, will come up at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) at a total cost of ₹65 crore in 18 months.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the block, which is coming up on a portion of land formerly occupied by the Bradfield Surgical Block, which was pulled down following a fire in April 2022. An announcement to construct the new block was made in the Assembly.

Construction of the four-storey building will be completed in 18 months. With a parking facility in the basement, the ground floor of the block will accommodate the outpatient (OP) departments for neuromedicine, neurosurgery, radio diagnosis, and physiotherapy. A general ward for women with 76 beds will be set up on the first floor, while a similar one for men will come up on the second floor. The medical (23 beds), surgical (23 beds), and head injury (23 beds) intensive care units will be built on the third floor. The fourth floor will house the operation theatre complex with six theatres, and six beds for patient preparation and eight beds for recovery.

E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said having neuromedicine and neurosurgery under a single roof would be beneficial for patients. “Along with the OP units on the ground floor, all laboratory and imaging services will be available for patients, while admissions will be on the first and second floors. We have an intraoperative CT scan facility in the operation theatre complex. This building will be interconnected with the Super Speciality Block,” he added.

