Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital provides hope to abandoned, destitute persons

As many as 30 homeless patients are being treated at the government hospital

Every day, hundreds of patients walk in and out of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). But the hospital has turned into a home for about 30 patients, who were rescued from the roads and have no place or family to go back to.

Nearly 30 such patients have been undergoing treatment in a handful of wards at the hospital. Some of them were brought in by the 108 ambulance service after being found unconscious on the road while a few were brought in by the police. Others were admitted by their friends but most of them were destitute, according to hospital authorities.

A majority of them are aged between 55 and 70 years, and 50% of them have age-related problems. Fractures are common in those aged between 35 and 50 years. Many of the men had fractures, while a few women had problems such as uremic encephalopathy, diabetes and severe septicaemia as they were uncared for. Some had simple problems like a sprained ankle.

With no place to go or no family to take them back, many have remained at the hospital for a long time. For instance, a man, in his mid-50s, has been staying at the hospital for nearly a year. He had been admitted by his friend and had undergone multiple surgeries, doctors said.

“We take every effort to ensure that their care is not compromised and provide uninterrupted treatment, including surgeries. Staff nurses, a ward boy and hospital workers take care of all of them, provide food and coffee on time, and take care of their personal needs. We engaged our barber to shave and trim their hair and beard,” said E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH.

A few doctors, who had undergone treatment for COVID-19 at RGGGH, wanted to contribute something for the hospital. “They got bed sheets for the wards, and nightwear for the admitted women. Our staff has also pooled in resources to keep the ward going,” he said.

Dr. Theranirajan added that officers from the Social Welfare Department visited the hospital on Wednesday and they were working out measures to place the patients in suitable homes.