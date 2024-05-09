ADVERTISEMENT

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital observes Ankylosing Spondylitis Day

Published - May 09, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fifty patients with ankylosing spondylitis, doctors, physiotherapists, and postgraduate students of various specialities took part

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Rheumatology, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), observed Ankylosing Spondylitis Day recently.

According to a press release, 50 patients with ankylosing spondylitis, doctors, physiotherapists, and postgraduate students of various specialities took part. E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said that ankylosing spondylitis was a type of arthritis that affects the larger joints and the spine. He stressed the importance of early diagnosis, proper medical treatment, and physiotherapy to treat the condition. The role of daily exercise for joint and back pain, stiffness and for joint swelling and mobility was elaborated by a physiotherapist.

Arul Rajamurugan, head of department, Rheumatology, RGGGH, outlined the other benefits of exercise such as the prevention of diabetes and heart attack, muscle and bone strength, and weight reduction. He stressed on the importance of a healthy diet, the release said.

