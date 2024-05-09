GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital observes Ankylosing Spondylitis Day

Fifty patients with ankylosing spondylitis, doctors, physiotherapists, and postgraduate students of various specialities took part

Published - May 09, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Rheumatology, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), observed Ankylosing Spondylitis Day recently.

According to a press release, 50 patients with ankylosing spondylitis, doctors, physiotherapists, and postgraduate students of various specialities took part. E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said that ankylosing spondylitis was a type of arthritis that affects the larger joints and the spine. He stressed the importance of early diagnosis, proper medical treatment, and physiotherapy to treat the condition. The role of daily exercise for joint and back pain, stiffness and for joint swelling and mobility was elaborated by a physiotherapist.

Arul Rajamurugan, head of department, Rheumatology, RGGGH, outlined the other benefits of exercise such as the prevention of diabetes and heart attack, muscle and bone strength, and weight reduction. He stressed on the importance of a healthy diet, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.