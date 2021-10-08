Chennai

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital gets cryogenic container

Rodic Consultants has donated a 20 metric tonne (MT) cryogenic container to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Madras Medical College. The cryogenic container, which has been imported from Dubai, will be used for transportation and storage of liquid medical oxygen.

In a press release, the company said it had donated the tanker as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative. The container was handed over to the hospital by Sukhvinder Singh Daid, associate vice-president (Finance) of the company.

Dr. E. Theranirajan, Dean, Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said the container would help strengthen the supply chain and ensure timely oxygen supply to hospitals in the event of a third wave of COVID-19.


