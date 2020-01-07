Rajini’s Darbar to release in 4,000 screens across India

Actor Rajinikanth’s next film, Darbar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and releasing on January 9, will be screened in 4,000 screens in India alone, said R. Kannan, COO, Lyca Productions.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kannan said that the film, rumoured to be made on a whopping ₹200-crore budget, is also scheduled to release in places where Tamil films have not released yet.

“The film will release in 7,000 screens across the world. We are planning to release it in a few islands to reach out to the maximum number of people,” he said.

“We are spending ₹7-8 crore to promote the film. The marketing investment for this film is one of the highest in Tamil cinema,” he said, adding that the trade is expecting a super hit.

Mr. Kannan said that around 15 brands such as SpiceJet, Cadbury’s, BookMyShow and Airtel have tied up with the film.

With recent films such as Karthi’s Thambi and Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero declared flops, exhibitors are expecting this film to bring audiences back to theatres. Udeep Reddy, managing director, Mayajaal, said that the film would eventually open big as it was releasing solo for the long Pongal holidays between January 9 and 19.

“It looks like the film will do well for everyone in the trade,” he said.