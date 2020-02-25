Rajinikanth’s next film titled Annaatthe

The title of Rajinikanth’s next film has been revealed as Annaatthe. This came via a tweet by the producer, Sun Pictures, on Monday.
Directed by Siva, the film is expected to be a family-action drama on the lines of Mr. Rajinikanth’s earlier hits like Padayappa and Arunachalam. His last film Darbar, with director A.R. Murugadoss, had not quite set the box office on fire.
After having acted with Mr. Rajinikanth in Darbar, Nayanthara will once again share screen space with him in the film. Produced by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe has an ensemble cast comprising stars like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles, according to sources.
D. Imman, with whom Siva worked in the Ajith-starrer Viswasam, has been brought in to compose the music.
The movie is expected to release later this year.
