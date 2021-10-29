Actor Rajinikanth undergoes procedure at Chennai hospital, recovering well

CHENNAI

29 October 2021 14:06 IST

A medical bulletin from the hospital said the actor underwent carotid artery revascularisation, and is likely to be discharged in a few days

Actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday, underwent carotid artery revascularisation on Friday, and is recovering well, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

The actor was admitted to the hospital after an episode of giddiness. An expert panel of doctors evaluated him and advised him to undergo carotid artery revascularisation.

The procedure was performed successfully on Friday, and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days, the bulletin said.