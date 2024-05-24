ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth receives golden visa for the United Arab Emirates

Published - May 24, 2024 07:26 pm IST

The actor, who was recently in Abu Dhabi, thanked the UAE government and MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for the honour

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Actor Rajinikanth received a golden visa from the Department of Culture and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

The actor, who was recently in Abu Dhabi, thanked the UAE government and MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for the honour. Sharing a video, Mr. Rajinikanth said, “Today, I am honoured to receive the prestigious Golden Visa of the UAE. My heartfelt thanks to the UAE government and my friend and Lulu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali sir. Without him, this wouldn’t have happened. I’m grateful to him. Shukriya.”

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, presented the golden visa to Mr. Rajinikanth in the presence of Mr. Ali.

