Rajinikanth postpones meet with fans

Actor Rajinikanth announced on Saturday that a series of meetings with office-bearers from his fan clubs from across the State, scheduled from April 12 to 16, has been indefinitely postponed.

In an audio message, the actor said that he had initially planned to have a series of fan interactions and photo sessions as it had been ten years since he had last met them all.

“I had planned to meet nearly 1,800 persons from April 12 and take group photos with members of fan clubs from each district. But many of my fans expressed disappointment and said they wanted individual photos with me,” he said.

“As it is not feasible for me currently to take individual photos, I have decided to postpone the interactions and meetings. I agree that my fans’ requests are justified and hopefully, in the future, I will plan well and meet all of them across the State,” Rajini said, in his audio message.

Earlier this week, a preliminary meeting held at the venue to decide on the logistics and schedule for the actor’s interaction organised by office-bearers of his fan club saw hordes of fans throng the venue. While he didn’t attend the meeting, many fans were vocal about encouraging the actor to take a plunge into politics.