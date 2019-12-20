Chennai

Rajinikanth expresses concern over violence in the country over CAA

more-in

Though the actor did specify any incident, he said “the ongoing violence gives me great pain”

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying violence and rioting cannot be a way to find solution to any issue.

Though the actor did specify any incident, he said “the ongoing violence gives me great pain.”

“Violence and rioting should not become a way to find solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation’s security and welfare, ” he said in a tweet.

“The ongoing violence gives me great pain,” he added.

The actor’s statement comes on a day when Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka were rocked by violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, with two persons being killed in Mangaluru in police firing.

In Lucknow, anti-CAA protesters went berserk in parts of the city, hurling stones and damaging police outposts and a number of vehicles mainly in the Old City areas of the Uttar Pradesh capital, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to control the situation.

A man died of a firearm injury while passing by a demonstration, but police denied the death was linked to police action.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 7:41:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/rajinikanth-expresses-concern-over-violence-in-the-country-over-caa/article30355165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY